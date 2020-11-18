Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.33 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of ONE Gas worth $33,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,154,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,680,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 184,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

OGS opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

