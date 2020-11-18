Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.95 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.58.

CRL opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.66.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,765 shares of company stock worth $7,933,510 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

