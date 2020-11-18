Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.52 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,119 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

