Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.67 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Entergy worth $34,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.