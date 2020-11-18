Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.08 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $39,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

Shares of CLX opened at $209.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.73. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,031 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

