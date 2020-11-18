Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of Medifast worth $33,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MED opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

