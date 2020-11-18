Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Aptiv worth $34,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

