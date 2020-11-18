Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $35,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

