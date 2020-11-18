Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 22,978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $130.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.