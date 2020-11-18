Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of PFG opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

