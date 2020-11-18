Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after buying an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,421,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 287.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,803 shares of company stock valued at $851,901 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.