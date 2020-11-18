Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Williams Companies worth $33,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 189.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

