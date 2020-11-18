Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,544 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Trimble worth $36,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,982 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

