Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,411 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Travelers Companies worth $38,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

