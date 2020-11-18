Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,692 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

