Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,020 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marriott International worth $33,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,592,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

