Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,120 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $36,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE ED opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

