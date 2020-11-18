Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,499 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Perspecta worth $34,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $56,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69,431 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Perspecta by 3.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perspecta by 2,592.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 990,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 3.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

