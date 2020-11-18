Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,760 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of McKesson worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $5,077,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 44.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

