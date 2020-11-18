Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 61,613 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $39,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

