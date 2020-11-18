Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,620 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $35,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $451.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,089 shares of company stock valued at $73,298,611. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

