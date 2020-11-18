Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,500 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.45% of SiTime worth $34,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 419.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 77.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares in the company, valued at $66,552,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $545,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,678.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $9,022,410. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -137.75. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $112.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

