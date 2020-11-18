Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,281 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $33,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

POR opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

