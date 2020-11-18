Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $38,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -121.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

