Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 89,521 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $2,680,258.74. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $2,819,494.87.

On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $2,827,675.97.

On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,621,530.43.

On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $612,925.92.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,469,683.65.

On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $4,454,040.69.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $3,095,882.98.

On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $3,022,950.00.

PGNY stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,930,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.