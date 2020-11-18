Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,680,258.74 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $2,680,258.74. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $2,819,494.87.

On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $2,827,675.97.

On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,621,530.43.

On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $612,925.92.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,469,683.65.

On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $4,454,040.69.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $3,095,882.98.

On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $3,022,950.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -26.09. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $30,930,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.