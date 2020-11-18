Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFS stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

