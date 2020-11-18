PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of PTC worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $99.87.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

