PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

