Purple Innovation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $29.35 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 62.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 398,387 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.