Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Issued By Cormark

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock opened at C$48.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,396. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$156,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,637.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $765,742.

About Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

