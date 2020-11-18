Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.