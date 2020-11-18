Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Issued By Raymond James

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. OceanaGold Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.29.

In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

