Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Reduced by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.60 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 241,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

