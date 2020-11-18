Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Raised by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.41.

FM stock opened at C$16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

