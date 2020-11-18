Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Decreased by Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

