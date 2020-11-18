Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SMC Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SMC in a report released on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

SMCAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.93. SMC has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

