Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Raised to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Questor Technology from $1.75 to $1.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

QUTIF stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

