Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Raised to $24.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

RDN stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

