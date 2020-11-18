Raymond James Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $65.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) began coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

CCDBF opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

