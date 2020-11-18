Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

