Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

