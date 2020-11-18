RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,466 shares of company stock worth $16,475,294. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

