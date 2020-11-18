Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $103.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $1,877,007.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,703,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,242,935.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,116 shares of company stock worth $45,957,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

