Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.57.

Shares of FICO opened at $478.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $480.37.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,350. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,577,000 after buying an additional 113,673 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

