Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.