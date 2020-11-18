Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 2,500 Shares

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,100.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William E. Rote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00.

Retrophin stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Retrophin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTRX. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 13.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

