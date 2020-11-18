Reviewing Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) & Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuse Science and Lantheus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantheus $347.34 million 2.40 $31.67 million $1.17 10.66

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fuse Science and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lantheus has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Lantheus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Risk and Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lantheus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Lantheus 3.51% 20.57% 8.35%

Summary

Lantheus beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine. The company also offers Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function, and to image cerebral blood flow; Neurolite, an injectable to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium TI 201, which is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67 that is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; and LMI 1195 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. It sells its products to radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with NanoMab Technology Limited to provide an imaging biomarker research tool to pharmaceutical companies and academic centers conducting R&D on PD-L1 immuno-oncology treatments; and strategic collaboration with Insightec Ltd. for the treatment of glioblastoma and neurodegenerative conditions. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

