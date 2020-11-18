Reviewing Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPR) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPR) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Standard Metals Processing alerts:

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Metals Processing and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Metals Processing N/A N/A -14.11% Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Metals Processing and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Metals Processing N/A N/A -$680,000.00 N/A N/A Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.53 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -3.96

Standard Metals Processing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrus Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Metals Processing has a beta of -3.52, suggesting that its share price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Standard Metals Processing and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Metals Processing 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrus Energy has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.05%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Standard Metals Processing.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Standard Metals Processing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company focuses on the laboratory testing, pilot testing, and custom processing of precious metal ores and concentrates from mining industry clients. Its assets include land covering 1,183 deeded acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada; buildings; mine tailings; a dormant milling facility; abandoned milling equipment; and water permits. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Metals Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Metals Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.