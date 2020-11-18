Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) vs. Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Critical Contrast

Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Riviera Tool has a beta of -5.98, suggesting that its stock price is 698% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Makita has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riviera Tool and Makita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A Makita 8.06% 7.01% 5.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Riviera Tool and Makita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riviera Tool 0 0 0 0 N/A Makita 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riviera Tool and Makita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Makita $4.52 billion 3.01 $439.13 million $1.88 26.65

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Riviera Tool.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Makita shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Riviera Tool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Makita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Makita beats Riviera Tool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riviera Tool Company Profile

Riviera Tool Co. operates as a designer and manufacturer of complex die systems used in the production of sheet metal stamped parts and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its stamping die systems are used in the production of automobile and truck body parts such as roofs, hoods, fenders, doors, door frames, structural components and bumpers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. Makita Corporation markets its products under the Makita brand. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

